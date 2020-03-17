REPORT: NHL Is Considering 24-Team Playoffs When The League Returns

The NHL apparently has a bold plan for the playoffs when the league starts back up.

The league is currently shut down because of coronavirus, and there's no schedule date for it to start back up.

However, the league is reportedly considering having 24 teams in the playoffs if it does return this season, according to Igor Eronko.

Hearing the NHL considers 24 teams to get to the playoffs with a playout round to be played. If the season is going to be resumed, of course — Igor Eronko (@IgorEronko) March 16, 2020

I’m all in on this. In fact, this might be the only positive to come out of the coronavirus mania. The NHL should load up the playoffs to make up for lost time.

I don’t think you’ll find a fan on the planet who will disagree with this proposal. Coronavirus manhandled the season, and we have to make up for lost time however we can.

Loading up the playoffs with 24 teams is a bold, fun, and crazy idea. You damn sure won’t find me hating on the proposal.

It would give teams who otherwise wouldn’t have a chance at least a shot. Given the fact the season got interrupted, it’s kind of fair.

Those teams near the bottom have been denied a chance to climb the standings. Of course, there’s no guarantee the NHL even returns this season.

Let’s hope it does, and let’s hope this plan is undertaken by the league. I’d love to see it.