Sapphire Strip Club In New York Advertises That It Has Hand Sanitizer For Customers

Sapphire strip club in New York wants people to know it’s an extremely clean place.

Right now, people around America are worried about catching the coronavirus, but Sapphire isn’t worried at all. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

They let people know in an Instagram message that they have plenty of hand sanitizer, and the place is incredibly clean. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Sapphire isn’t the first strip club in America to try to keep business up during the coronavirus scare. Little Darlings in Las Vegas is also handing out bottles of sanitizer. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Little Darlings Las Vegas (@littledarlingslasvegas) on Mar 14, 2020 at 5:46pm PDT

Look, as long as strip clubs are willing to fight this battle on the front lines against coronavirus, then I 100% believe America will be just fine. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

While movie theaters and bars are closing their doors, strip clubs are continuing to fight the good fight at every turn and corner. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

If that’s not what the spirit of America is all about, then I just don’t know what is.

Stay frosty, folks. We’re far from out of the woods on this, but I’m glad to see at least some establishments are caving just yet.

H/T: Barstool Sports