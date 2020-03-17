You Can Now Bet On The Weather After Coronavirus Cancels Sports

Coronavirus might have canceled sports, but that doesn’t mean you can’t gamble on other things.

Bovada has listed lines for gambling on the weather in different cities across America. That’s right, degenerates! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We’re not done gambling yet. You can currently bet on the weather in Jacksonville, Houston, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and many more.

While it’s not sports, it’s at least something. I guess in these dark and trying times we have to find something to smile about.

At the end of the day, people want to gamble. That’s just reality. We’re degenerates. Our girlfriends hate us, we drink too much and we love gambling.

That’s just who we are, and that’s why we panicked when March Madness got canceled because of coronavirus. March Madness is the biggest gambling time of the year for guys like me.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) on Mar 12, 2020 at 1:18pm PDT

So, it’s not a perfect situation, but now we at least have something. In these incredibly frustrating times, we have to find something to wager on.

We now can bet on the weather. Next, Bovada should release odds on how long I can work from home before losing my damn mind.

We’re on day two and odds in my line are at -500 for me to lose it by day five. Stay tuned!