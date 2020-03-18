New ‘Bachelorette’ Clare Crawley Encourages More Guys To Apply For Her Season

New “Bachelorette” Clare Crawley encouraged more guys to apply to be on her season of “The Bachelorette” during an Instagram live Tuesday.
Crawley made the encouragement after production of the show had been suspended due to the spread of COVID-19, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.
View this post on Instagram
Well hello! Talk about most dramatic season ever! In all seriousness, Everyone’s health is the most important priority at this time, and as I’m sure you’ve heard, we are pressing pause for now on filming The Bachelorette. ???? We are taking it day by day and even hour by hour as this is so unpredictable. All I know for sure is that my heart is so full from all the love and support this far, and am still so excited for my journey to begin! I’ve waited 38 years for these moments, what’s a little bit longer, right! ????❤️xoxo
“I’m not saying this personally — but I feel like since we have a break in the show right now, I don’t think it’s too late to submit people,” Crawley said to fans during her Instagram live. “So, submit them, why not? What’s the worst that could happen?”
Crawley also confirmed she is interested in “younger” guys.
“Yes. Yes, yes, yes. Not too much younger… but younger,” she shared. (RELATED: ABC Announces Clare Crawley As Next ‘Bachelorette’)
The postponement of the next season of “Bachelorette” came a few days ago as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released stricter guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
I truly didn’t see the announcement coming, but it makes sense. Crawley must have had time to check out her potential suitors in the meantime though. Maybe she didn’t like what she saw? They were reportedly casting suitors for someone around the age of Hannah B., so maybe she wants to see some older guys.
It is unclear when ABC will begin filming for “The Bachelorette,” but this May will not be the same without the best reality show in history.