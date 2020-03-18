New ‘Bachelorette’ Clare Crawley Encourages More Guys To Apply For Her Season

New “Bachelorette” Clare Crawley encouraged more guys to apply to be on her season of “The Bachelorette” during an Instagram live Tuesday.

Crawley made the encouragement after production of the show had been suspended due to the spread of COVID-19, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

“I’m not saying this personally — but I feel like since we have a break in the show right now, I don’t think it’s too late to submit people,” Crawley said to fans during her Instagram live. “So, submit them, why not? What’s the worst that could happen?”

Crawley also confirmed she is interested in “younger” guys.

“Yes. Yes, yes, yes. Not too much younger… but younger,” she shared. (RELATED: ABC Announces Clare Crawley As Next ‘Bachelorette’)

The postponement of the next season of “Bachelorette” came a few days ago as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released stricter guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

I truly didn’t see the announcement coming, but it makes sense. Crawley must have had time to check out her potential suitors in the meantime though. Maybe she didn’t like what she saw? They were reportedly casting suitors for someone around the age of Hannah B., so maybe she wants to see some older guys.

It is unclear when ABC will begin filming for “The Bachelorette,” but this May will not be the same without the best reality show in history.