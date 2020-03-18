Democratic Congressman Ben McAdams Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Utah Democratic Congressman Ben McAdams has tested positive for the coronavirus, he announced Wednesday evening.

From his Twitter account, he explains that he began experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms” after returning from the capital Saturday evening, and later developed more severe symptoms including a fever, dry cough, and labored breathing. “On Tuesday, my doctor instructed me to get tested for COVID-19 and following his referral, I went to the local testing clinic for the test. Today I learned that I tested positive,” the statement said.

Please read my statement on contracting #COVID19. I have self-quarantined since first having symptoms and consulted with my doctor. #utpol pic.twitter.com/upx4NcTvF8 — Rep. Ben McAdams (@RepBenMcAdams) March 19, 2020

He adds that he will remain in self-quarantine while continuing his work until he is healthy again. “I’m doing my part as all Americans are doing to contain the spread of the virus and mitigate the coronavirus outbreak,” the statement reads.

McAdams is the second member of Congress to test positive for the coronavirus. Florida Republican Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart revealed Wednesday that he had tested positive for the virus, becoming the first U.S. lawmaker to contract the virus, Politico reported. Diaz-Balart said he began to develop symptoms Saturday hours after leaving the House floor where 400 other members of Congress had also convened for a vote on a coronavirus response bill. (RELATED: GOP Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart Tests Positive For Coronavirus)