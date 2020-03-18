Senate Passes Coronavirus Aid Package

The Senate passed a bill Wednesday to help provide money to businesses and citizens suffering from the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
Ninety congressmen voted for the bill and 8 voted against it, according to NPR.
The vote comes after The House of Representatives passed a reworked coronavirus bill Monday. The House approved the plan via unanimous consent. The House then sent the original coronavirus package plus a retooled version to the Senate. The Senate then passed three separate bills which will now be sent to President Donald Trump. (RELATED: House Passes Updated Coronavirus Bill)
Trump signed an $8.3 billion funding bill Friday to help fight coronavirus. That bill gives more than $3 billion for the research and development of vaccines. There is also $800 million for research for treatments. It also includes $2 billion for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and $61 million to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), according to Yahoo Finance. (RELATED: Senate Passes Coronavirus Spending Bill)
Trump held a press conference at the end of February discussing how the U.S. will deal with the disease and put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the task force. (RELATED: President Trump Appoints Vice President Pence To Head Coronavirus Task Force)
The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic Wednesday.