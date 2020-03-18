Senate Passes Coronavirus Aid Package

The Senate passed a bill Wednesday to help provide money to businesses and citizens suffering from the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Ninety congressmen voted for the bill and 8 voted against it, according to NPR.

The vote comes after The House of Representatives passed a reworked coronavirus bill Monday. The House approved the plan via unanimous consent. The House then sent the original coronavirus package plus a retooled version to the Senate. The Senate then passed three separate bills which will now be sent to President Donald Trump. (RELATED: House Passes Updated Coronavirus Bill)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he decided to vote on the House bills as soon as possible and not blend the House bills with the upcoming Senate legislation. He also added that the Senate will not leave until they pass the next coronavirus bill.

Trump signed an $8.3 billion funding bill Friday to help fight coronavirus. That bill gives more than $3 billion for the research and development of vaccines. There is also $800 million for research for treatments. It also includes $2 billion for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and $61 million to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), according to Yahoo Finance. (RELATED: Senate Passes Coronavirus Spending Bill)

Trump held a press conference at the end of February discussing how the U.S. will deal with the disease and put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the task force. (RELATED: President Trump Appoints Vice President Pence To Head Coronavirus Task Force)

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic Wednesday.