John Cornyn Ripped After Criticizing China For Eating ‘Bats And Snakes And Dogs’

Scott Morefield Reporter
Republican Texas Sen. John Cornyn was heavily criticized on Twitter after saying China “is to blame” for COVID-19 because they “eat bats and snakes and dogs.”

“That’s where it came from,” Cornyn told a reporter after being asked about Republicans calling the pandemic the “Chinese Virus.”

“I think China is to blame because the culture where people eat bats and snakes and dogs and things like that, these viruses are transmitted from the animal to the people and that’s why China has been the source of a lot of these viruses like SARS, like MERS, the Swine Flu, and now the coronavirus,” Cornyn said. “So I think they have a fundamental problem, and I don’t object to geographically identifying where it’s coming from.”

“We’re not talking about Asians, we’re talking about China where these viruses emanate from and which have created this pandemic,” he continued.

Cornyn’s contention was backed up by coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci, who said in February that the virus jumped from bats to “civet cats” and then to humans.


Nevertheless, the Texas senator’s comment drew plenty of Twitter backlash from those who felt the observation was “racist”: (RELATED: ‘Why Is It A Racial Slur?’: Things Get Testy When Martha MacCallum Challenges Symone Sanders On ‘Chinese Coronavirus’)