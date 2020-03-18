Johns Hopkins Infectious Disease Specialist Answers Tough Coronavirus Questions

Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease specialist at Johns Hopkins University, joined Daily Caller White House correspondent Maranda Finney to help answer some complicated questions concerning COVID-19 testing and the uninsured population.
The United States is one of the most recent countries to declare COVID-19 a national emergency. Some countries, including the U.S., have attempted to curtail the mass spreading of the novel coronavirus by encouraging country-wide precautionary measures, such as suspending events and institutions that draw large groups of people and implementing drive-thru testing facilities.
After negotiating with insurance companies, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence recently announced that insurance companies have agreed to waive the copay fee on COVID-19 testing and, if the insured individual tests positive, cover any fees incurred for medical treatment for the virus.
However, an important question remains: What about the uninsured? Dr. Adalja shares his thoughts on all of the above. (RELATED: Dr. Oz Shares Tips On How To Prevent Coronavirus)
