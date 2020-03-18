Media

Washington Post Corrects Jennifer Rubin Column Falsely Accusing McConnell Of Delaying Coronavirus Vote

Peter Hasson Editor
The Washington Post on Wednesday corrected a column by opinion writer Jennifer Rubin, who falsely accused Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of delaying a vote on the House’s coronavirus bill.

“The failure to take an immediate vote on the House’s relief package last week was emblematic of the sloth and irresponsibility of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.),” Rubin wrote in her column Tuesday, accusing the Senate of “fiddling while Rome burns.”

But that wasn’t accurate.

The Senate only received the House’s coronavirus relief bill Tuesday — not last week, as Rubin said.

WaPo added a correction atop the column Wednesday after a backlash. (RELATED: It Took This CNN Panel Just 80 Seconds To Show What They Really Think Of Trump Voters)

“An earlier version of this article incorrectly said that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) delayed a vote on the House’s coronavirus relief package,” the correction reads.

“In fact, McConnell vowed to move at ‘warp speed’ on the bill and it was only delayed due to a demand from Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) for an amendment on the bill. This version has been updated.”

Rubin didn’t immediately return the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

She speculated Sunday that more Republicans will die of the coronavirus than Democrats.

