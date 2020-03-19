‘The Most Hopeful Thing I Have Heard’: Adam Carolla Impresses Tucker With Philosophical Take On Coronavirus Crisis

Comedian Adam Carolla brought a dose of philosophy to the isolation most Americans are experiencing as they hunker down in light of the coronavirus crisis.

Appearing on Thursday night’s edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Carolla likened the temporary isolation required to fight the virus’s spread to “a short prison sentence” during which Americans should “do the time” instead of letting the time “do you.”

“It’s a prison sentence,” Carolla said, responding to Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s question about how Americans should perceive the quarantine. “It’s a short prison sentence. And as they say, as the convicts say, you can do the time or the time can do you, and I figure you should do the time, meaning go out, build a tree house with your son and daughter. Cook lasagna with your wife. Don’t let the time do you. Don’t end up with a face tattoo and a toilet filled with prison wine. You go out and use this little snapshot in life to live your life.”



Carolla questioned when change, over the long view, has ever “really been bad, big picture,” speculating that some of the changes society is experiencing could be “a good thing.”

“That’s the time you learn to play Stratego with your 9-year-old son,” he said. “Whatever it is, I think philosophically, change is always good, even negative change is good with time.”

“What do you think we are going to learn now that we are forced to take a pause, get off the treadmill, experience a little silence?” asked the Daily Caller co-founder.



“I think we are going to learn something about ourselves,” Carolla responded. “Hopefully, we are going to learn that it’s not all about the bottom line. Hopefully we are going to learn that family is more important than your savings account. They are both important, but I think we have a chance to like stop and re-prioritize and shift just a little bit.”



“Again, do you want to do the time or do you want the time to do you?” he continued. “We really all have to look at this as a small window. We’re almost in prison. You want to come out with a great novel or do you want to come out with a venereal disease?” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson: Shutting Down Economy Poses ‘Its Own Kind Of Public Health Risk’)

“So those are your choices, the great novel or the venereal disease,” responded Tucker, laughing. “I actually think what you said is about the most hopeful thing I have heard and I mean that, since this all began, and I knew that you would put it all in perspective for us.”