Las Vegas Strip Club Little Darlings Will Offer Drive-Thru Option, Will Also Feature ‘XXX Nude Hand Sanitizer Wrestling’

Little Darlings strip club won’t let coronavirus kill business in Las Vegas.
Despite business across Nevada shutting down, Little Darlings plans on staying open, and it will offer a drive-thru option for customers looking to do some safe social distancing, according to KSNV. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
It doesn’t stop there. Director of operations Ryan Carlson told KNLV they will have “XXX nude hand sanitizer wrestling” this Saturday. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
In one of America’s darkest hours, Little Darlings is here doing its best to keep spirits high and raise morale. Now, would I encourage you to visit a strip club for nude hand sanitizer wrestling? I’m not a medical doctor and can’t really say. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
What I can say for sure is that hosting such an event during this crisis is the definition of a wild card move. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
I don’t know when the coronavirus crisis will end. I don’t have a clue, but I know for sure that somebody will always answer the call to keep our spirits high. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
As of this moment, Little Darlings is carrying that banner in Las Vegas. Good luck, folks!