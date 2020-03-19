‘This Is Not How We Will Live Forever’: Melania Sends Words Of Encouragement Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Melania Trump sent words of encouragement Thursday in a video amid the coronavirus outbreak and reminded people that this is “not how we will live forever.”

“Today I want to speak with you about coronavirus and what it means for you and your family,” the first lady said in the clip taken at the White House posted on Twitter. (RELATED: US Surgeon General Tells Media To Stop Sniping At Trump Over Coronavirus: ‘No More Bickering … Or Finger Pointing)

WATCH:

“While changes need to be made now, this is not how we will live forever,” she added. “Our children will return to school. People will return to work. We will gather at the places of worship, concerts and sporting events again.” (RELATED: Dr. Anthony Fauci Comes Close To Recommending Complete Shut Down Of Bars And Restaurants)

FLOTUS continued, while she urged people to “stay connected to family and loved ones through video chats, phone calls, social media and other safe technologies.”

Melania then reminded everyone to be sure to follow guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and shared the website, coronavirus.gov where more information could be found.

“Stay safe,” FLOTUS said. “And remember while many of us are apart we are all in this together.”

Over the last few days, the first lady has been tweeting helpful links for parents with kids at home and praise for health care workers like the “doctors, nurses & first responders who are working tirelessly to help keep our country healthy & safe.”

I know these can be trying times for parents & kids. I encourage students at all grade levels to continue their learning at home. Scholastic Learn At Home allows open access to daily learning. To learn more, visit: https://t.co/iEtofyHne5 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 18, 2020

Consider taking advantage of time working from home to connect with your loved ones via email or FaceTime, spend time w family, or work on your well-being by reading a book or spending time on a hobby. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 17, 2020