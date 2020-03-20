Doug Collins Rips Kelly Loeffler For Dumping Stocks After Private Meeting On Coronavirus Impact

Republican Georgia Rep. Doug Collins criticized Republican Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler after she was caught selling millions of dollars worth of stocks after a closed-door Senate-only meeting previewing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“People are losing their jobs, their businesses, their retirements, and even their lives and Kelly Loeffler is profiting off their pain? I’m sickened just thinking about it,” Collins said about Loeffler in a tweet.

Georgia Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson announced in August that he would resign from the Senate, citing health reasons, setting up Kemp to choose Loeffler as his replacement. Loeffler was sworn in as a United States senator on Jan. 6. Collins is running against Loeffler for the Georgia seat after she was appointed by Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. The two have continued to throw dirt at each other before the election on November 3.

Loeffler reportedly sold around $3.1 million in stocks she held with her husband between January 24 and February 14, just before the deadly disease caused the stock market to tank. Republican North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr was also caught up in the scandal and reportedly sold off roughly $1.5 million of his own stocks in February as well. (RELATED: Senators Loeffler And Burr Caught Dumping Their Stocks After Private Meeting On Coronavirus Impact)

Loeffler responded to the accusations Friday, saying “This is a ridiculous and baseless attack. I do not make investment decisions for my portfolio. Investment decisions are made by multiple third-party advisors without my or my husband’s knowledge or involvement.” She also said, “As confirmed in the periodic transaction report to Senate Ethics, I was informed of these purchases and sales on February 16, 2020 — three weeks after they were made.”

Although Collins has not picked up the support of many big names on the right, he continues to remain in the fight.