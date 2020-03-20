Melania Trump Releases Second Coronavirus PSA — Watch It Here

First Lady Melania Trump released a second public service announcement Friday, urging families to keep up hope and continue to do what they can to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Titled “A messages for parents from First Lady Melania Trump,” it was a simple video of Trump explaining everything from good hand-washing technique to where parents could go for the most up-to-date information on the outbreak.

“Find a song your children can sing for 20 seconds,” Trump suggested parents make a game of washing hands so that children would remember to do it after coming in from outside, eating, coughing, sneezing and coming into contact with others. (RELATED: ‘Do Something Good And Productive’: Melania Fires Back At Critics, Encourages Them To #BeBest)

Trump also reiterated the recommendations of the CDC — that children who are sick should, whenever possible, remain at home unless they were seeking medical care.

The first lady’s message concluded with hope. “I encourage parents to let children know that this will not last forever,” she said. “Keep a positive attitude and try to create some time for fun with your loved ones.”

Trump made a similar point in her first coronavirus PSA Thursday, saying, “This is not how we will live forever. Our children will return to school, people will return to work, we will gather at places of worship, concerts and sporting events.”

WATCH: