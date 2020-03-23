Amy Klobuchar Announces Her Husband Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Amy Klobuchar’s husband John tested positive for coronavirus, the Minnesota Democratic senator announced Monday morning.

Klobuchar, who just last month dropped out of the 2020 presidential race and endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden, wrote in a post on Medium that her family received John’s results back at 7:00 am Monday morning.

“John started to feel sick when I was in Minnesota and he was in Washington D.C. and like so many others who have had the disease, he thought it was just a cold,” she explained. “Yet he immediately quarantined himself just in case and stopped going to his job teaching in Baltimore.”

Klobuchar added that as she and John “have been in different places for the last two weeks and I am outside the 14-day period for getting sick, my doctor has advised me to not get a test. As everyone is aware, there are test shortages for people who need them everywhere and I don’t qualify to get one under any standard.” (RELATED: Dow Futures Jump After Federal Reserve Announces It Will Buy As Much Government Debt As Needed For Coronavirus Relief)

Klobuchar’s announcement comes one day after Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul received positive coronavirus test results. He had been in close quarters with other senators while negotiating the Phase 3 coronavirus stimulus package. Utah Senators Mitt Romney and Mike Lee both opted to join the growing list of members of congress in quarantine following Paul’s announcement.