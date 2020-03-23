Ben Roethlisberger Says He Has ‘No Doubts’ He’ll Play Well After Elbow Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is confident he’ll play at a high level in 2020.

Big Ben missed a massive chunk of time this past season due to an elbow issue, but he seems ready to roll for week one of the upcoming season.

“I have no doubts I’m going to be able to come back and play well — none. I have complete confidence in that. I’m throwing without pain for the first time in years,” Roethlisberger told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

We’ll see what happens, but there’s no question the Steelers need Roethlisberger back sooner than later. They simply weren’t that good with Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges slinging the ball.

They struggled big-time down the stretch and it’s clear the offense completely rides and dies with the two-time Super Bowl winner.

There are plenty of weapons on offense for the Steelers. If Big Ben can play at a high level, then the Steelers are going to be a damn good team.

It sounds like that’s going to be the case, and that’s reason to celebrate if you pull for Pittsburgh.

We’ll see how he looks week one, but it sounds like fans should be optimistic. He might want to consider shaving though!