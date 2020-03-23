Calling All Patriots: How Much Would The Coronavirus Stimulus Money Help You?

We want to hear from YOU to help shape our coverage. Our Patriots are the most loyal readers of the Daily Caller, and we want to make sure we’re getting feedback about what we can do better, and what stories you’d like to see us covering.

The Trump administration has promised a massive stimulus package to help Americans who are in need during the coronavirus outbreak. According to the text of the phase-three Senate bill announced Friday, every American adult making less than $75,000 a year would receive a $1,200 check, with couples receiving a $2,400 check and children receiving $500. So Patriots, how much will the money help you?

