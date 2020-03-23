Gil Brandt Writes Open Letter About The Coronavirus Crisis, Says It’s More Important Than Football

Legendary NFL executive and scout Gil Brandt has urged people to come together during the coronavirus.

As we all know, the virus has shut down sports in America and Brandt thinks it’s important we all work together during this difficult time. He posted an open letter on Twitter and it’s worth reading. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“It’s a lot like putting together a great football team, despite any number of separate personalities, strengths and weaknesses. But this is real life, and it matters a lot more than a football game,” Brandt wrote in part.

You can read his full letter below.

An open letter to football fans … pic.twitter.com/lGuiEu6Jab — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) March 20, 2020

Obviously, Brandt is 100% correct. This is a brutal situation and we simply have to come together. We’re in a war right now with coronavirus.

Just like any other war, you have to stick to the game plan, look out for each other, keep grinding and you will find victory.

“This is not the time to be selfish”: Coach O tells Louisiana residents to help each other, make smart choices during coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/lfdOArai1e pic.twitter.com/jnkm3iPdLD — WBRZ News (@WBRZ) March 18, 2020

Despite the fact I am a huge fan of sports, even I can admit that beating coronavirus in the immediate future is more important than what’s happening in the NFL.

We should all listen to Brandt’s advice and we’re going to get through this just fine. Keep the faith, folks. We’re Americans. Were not going to let a damn virus defeat this country.