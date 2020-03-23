IOC Member Dick Pound Says The 2020 Summer Olympics In Japan Have Been Postponed

The 2020 summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan have been postponed because of coronavirus.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound told USA Today during a Monday interview, “On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided. The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

USA Today also reported the games will likely take place in 2021 as the virus continues to spread across the world.

I told you all to start mentally preparing for the Olympics to not happen as planned. I told you all there was a very real chance they’d get postponed.

I hope you all listened because here we are, and Mr. Pound has informed USA Today as a sitting member of the IOC that they won’t be moving forward as planned.

This was news we were all hoping Mr. Pound wouldn’t deliver, but he didn’t have a choice. Now, we have to sit back and wonder what happens next.

Even worse, the games were slated to start in July, which is right before August football practice gets underway and the season starts.

If the Olympics are being pushed back to 2021, then our football is in serious jeopardy because of coronavirus.

While I’m not happy about the Olympics being pushed back, it’ll be nothing compared to football season not happening.

That much I can promise you.