IOC Rep Says The 2020 Olympics ‘Are Going Ahead’ As Scheduled

The 2020 summer Olympics will proceed as planned.

Right now, the games are set to start July 24 in Tokyo, but fears about the coronavirus have made some people wonder what will happen, especially after IOC member Dick Pound hinted that things could rapidly change. Well, it sounds like that’s not the case at all. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to a Tuesday report from TMZ, IOC member Mark Adams told the media, “the Games are going ahead on the 24th of July and we completely expect to deliver them on that date. All the advice we’ve been given is that that can go ahead, from the WHO and other organizations.”

Well, there you go, folks. The Olympics are still going to happen. I think we’re giving the coronavirus way too much credit here.

People are behaving like we’re about to be in an episode of “The Last Ship” on TNT. Is it bad? Yes. Should you take precautions? Absolutely.

Is humanity going to be wiped out. No chance.

We can’t stop living our lives just because something bad might happen to use. This isn’t the apocalypse. It’s a virus.

Take smart steps and everything will be fine. Canceling arguably the biggest sporting event of the year isn’t necessary at the moment.

Take precautions against the coronavirus, be safe and everything should be just fine.