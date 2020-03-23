Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Says 2020 Summer Olympics Might Be Postponed

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is willing to postpone the 2020 summer Olympics in Tokyo because of coronavirus.

The IOC released a statement Sunday that they’re looking at all possibilities and scenarios for the games due to the outbreak of the virus. Now, the Japanese government is preparing to just shut the whole thing down for the time being. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Bloomberg, Japanese Prime Minister told the country’s parliament Monday that the games will have to be postponed if safety can’t be guaranteed. They’re slated to get underway in July.

President Trump tweeted that the USA “will be guided by the wishes of” Abe. That would seem to indicate we’re in a holding pattern for the time being.

We will be guided by the wishes of Prime Minister Abe of Japan, a great friend of the United States and a man who has done a magnificent job on the Olympic Venue, as to attending the Olympic Games in Japan. He will make the proper decision! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2020

July isn’t very far away. It’s only a few months off, and we really have no reason to believe the coronavirus pandemic will be dealt with by then.

Due to that, I think we have to start preparing for the possibility that the summer Olympics in Tokyo don’t happen as planned.

If they canceled March Madness, you better believe they’ll damn sure cancel the Olympics.

Let’s hope something is figured out before it comes to that because people are desperate for sports right now, and the Olympics is an event that unifies us.

It gives Americans everywhere something to circle around and cheer for. Right now, we need something to lift up our spirits and cheer for.

Keep checking back for updates on the situation we have them. Right now, it’s not looking good.