Joy Behar Says Trump Is Only Holding Coronavirus Briefings Because He Can’t Have MAGA Rallies

Joy Behar claimed Monday that President Donald Trump was holding daily coronavirus updates because he wasn’t allowed to have campaign rallies.

Behar, who took a week off from ABC’s “The View” in order to take precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus, returned to the show via satellite to discuss the situation. (RELATED: ‘Rather Capable’: Joy Behar Admits She’s ‘A Little More Confident’ That Pence Can Handle Coronavirus Response)

WATCH:

Sunny Hostin, who remained in the ABC studio with guest cohost Sara Haines, brought up the topic of the daily press briefings and suggested that they were just being used to promote misinformation.

“It seems to me that networks should not even be at this point broadcasting his 90 minutes of misinformation,” Hostin said. “I understand why Cuomo’s on. That’s one thing, but I almost think it’s a disservice to the country at this point …”

“He cannot have his MAGA Trump rallies anymore where they tell him how wonderful he is,” Behar interrupted. “He is using us instead of the MAGA rallies and that’s why he makes these. He never made these when he was doing his rallies, and poor Dr. Fauci.” (RELATED: Fauci Scrambles To Hide A Laugh At Trump Press Conference, Breaks His Own Cardinal Rule Instead)

“I’m falling in love with Andrew Cuomo,” Behar concluded. “He used to annoy me, but I find him now so brilliant, and I can’t believe I fell in love with Andrew Cuomo.”

Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has also been giving daily televised public briefings as his state has faced the highest number of known coronavirus cases in the country.