Kids React To Seeing Christian Laettner’s Famous Shot Against Kentucky For The First Time

An incredible video is making the rounds of little kids reacting to Christian Laettner’s famous shot against Kentucky during March Madness.

The former Duke superstar hit one of the most famous buckets in basketball history when he drilled a shot against Kentucky for the win in the 1992 Elite Eight. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The shot has gone down as one of the most clutch moments in all of sports.

Given the fact that the shot happened nearly 28 years ago, many young children have never seen Laettner’s heroics.

Well, they got introduced to it over the weekend when CBS played the game instead of airing March Madness matchups.

The reactions from kids pulling for the Wildcats were amazing. You can watch a video shared by Lex 18 below.

Yesterday, a re-run of the 1992 Kentucky-Duke Elite 8 matchup aired, meaning it was the first time many kids saw Christian Laettner’s shot against Kentucky. Were their reactions the same as yours 28 years ago? (We confirmed the boy thrown in the second video was NOT hurt!) pic.twitter.com/ML3pzrIQIe — LEX 18 News (@LEX18News) March 22, 2020

How much does it hurt, children? How much does it hurt? I don’t even know why I find this so funny. Duke broke my heart too, but it’s impossible not to laugh.

Those children have lived their entire short lives with no idea what Laettner and Duke pulled off.

Having said that, Kentucky fans suck and they deserve to have bad days. I know a lot of them, and I think I’ve only ever liked one.

Honestly, if I have to choose between Duke people and supporters of UK, I’m almost certainly choosing the Blue Devils.

At least they have Coach K.

Either way, if that video didn’t brighten up your day, then you just have a dead heart.