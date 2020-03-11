Durham, North Carolina Named The Best City In America For College Basketball

Durham, North Carolina is apparently the best city in America for college basketball.

According to a new study from WalletHub, the home of the Duke Blue Devils is the best place in the country for college games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Chapel Hill and East Lansing came in next.

I’m not surprised at all that Durham came out on top. Why would we be surprised? Duke is arguably the greatest college basketball program of all time.

There’s only one thing the Blue Devils know how to do, and that’s win all the time. I’m not saying that as a Duke fanboy.

In fact, it’s the exact opposite. I hate them more than the rest of you combined, but Coach K has won five titles there.

Despite the fact they stole a ring off my finger in 2015, they still win at an unreal level, and have incredibly passionate fans.

My only beef with these rankings is that Madison came in at 54th for midsize cities! Are you kidding me? Is that a joke?

The Badgers are a great college basketball program, and we’ve made two Final Fours in the past few years. How the hell did we come in at 54?

That makes no sense at all.

Let us know in the comments what you think about the rankings!