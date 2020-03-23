Michelle Obama Gives Advice To Those Overwhelmed By Coronavirus

Former first lady Michelle Obama shared tips and suggestions Sunday to help those who are feeling “overwhelmed” by coronavirus.

The post by Obama gave ideas and ways to stay involved with the community while still maintaining social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“These past few weeks have been scary and difficult for many of us,” Obama captioned the list. “We just don’t have a road map for what we’re currently experiencing — that in and of itself can bring up feelings of anxiety, loneliness, and fear. Not to mention the worry we feel about the health and safety of our parents, children, and loved ones and the financial security of so many families.”

“Whatever you’re going through right now, I want you to know you aren’t alone,” she continued. “Even as we practice social distancing, this new normal is something we are figuring out together.”

Her list of suggestions included offering to help parents in your community teach their kids and signing up for food distribution at local schools. Obama also suggested sending money to your hair stylist or nail salon during this time. (RELATED: ‘Station 19,’ ‘The Resident,’ Other Medical Dramas Donate Supplies Amid Coronavirus Outbreak)

Obama’s suggestions are good. Some of them, like offering to pick up groceries for your elderly neighbors, have been widely discussed on social media. She did suggest calling your local fire department or hospital and offering to pay for takeout for the staff who are still working.

This post of things to do during coronavirus is actually helpful. Urging people to keep staying home but not giving them suggestions for things to do is frustrating. I would expect nothing less from someone like Obama though.