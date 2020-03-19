Brooklyn Nets, Oklahoma City Thunder Defend Use Of Private Companies For Coronavirus Testing

The Brooklyn Nets and Oklahoma City Thunder defended the use of private companies Wednesday to test all players for coronavirus.

Four Nets players, including Kevin Durant, tested positive for COVID-19 while none of the Thunder players tested positive. Both teams explained the use of private testing after the Nets were criticized by New York Mayor Bill de Blasio for testing teammates who were asymptomatic.

“We wish them a speedy recovery,” De Blasio tweeted. “But, with all due respect, an entire NBA team should NOT get tested for COVID-19 while there are critically ill patients waiting to be tested. Tests should not be for the wealthy, but for the sick.”

The Nets claimed that they tested based on medical experts’ advice after staff and teammates began showing symptoms. The Thunder reportedly tested after playing the exposed Utah Jazz team March 11. (RELATED: Kevin Durant Tests Positive For Coronavirus, 3 Other Nets Players Also Have It)

The Nets said in a statement that their players and staff were exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, prompting them to get tested. Full statement: pic.twitter.com/ZChF35XlKT — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) March 18, 2020

“As we learned NBA players on other teams had tested positive for COVID-19, we noticed that several of our players and staff had symptoms,” the statement began. “Based on this information, and the judgment that all of our players are subject to high exposure due to the close physical nature of basketball, the communal nature of teams and the possibility of an accelerated spread from team to team, our medical experts advised that our players get tested.”

Both the Nets and the Thunder said they used private companies as not to overburden the state testing system.