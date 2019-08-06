New York Times Caves To The Mob, Changes Its Front Page Headline

The New York Times tweeted out an early version of their front page, with the headline, “Trump Urges Unity vs. Racism.” Progressives freaked out, including several Democratic presidential candidates.

Within hours, the headline was changed to placate them, to “Assailing Hate But Not Guns.” Dean Baquet, the paper’s executive editor, later called the original a “mistake.”

Daily Caller deputy editor Arthur Bloom and video columnist Anders Hagstrom suss out the difference between caving and admitting a mistake.

