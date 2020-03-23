See GIFs From The Latest ‘Westworld’ Episode ‘The Winter Line’

The latest “Westworld” episode “The Winter Line” aired Sunday night on HBO, and it was pretty great.

As we all know, one of the best things HBO does is release GIFs from its hit shows for people to enjoy. The ones from “Westworld” are among the best. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld‘ Focuses Heavily On Maeve In The New Episode ‘The Winter Line’)

View this post on Instagram The Winter Line. #Westworld A post shared by Westworld (@westworldhbo) on Mar 22, 2020 at 6:00pm PDT

Well, the ones from Sunday night are here. Let’s dive right in!

1) Maeve under Nazi control in a WWII park simulation.

2) Maeve and Hector are back together!

3) Hector leads his favorite woman on an escape.

4) Maeve recognizes she’s still not entirely free.

5) Bernard returns to the park!

6) Stubbs is alive after trying to commit suicide!

7) Stubbs leaves the park with Bernard as his new guard.

8) Maeve realizes she’s in a simulation.

9) We thought Lee was back. Unfortunately, it wasn’t real!

10) The robot with Maeve’s brain cortex tries to make a run for it before being gunned down.

10) Maeve wakes up and meets Serac.

11) Maeve is tasked with hunting down and killing Dolores.

Well, there are all the GIFs dropped by HBO from “The Winter Line.” Now, we sit in isolation waiting for the new episode this coming Sunday night.

It looks like it’s going to be an outstanding one as we dive into whatever is going on with the host pretending to be Hale.

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the episode from Sunday night!