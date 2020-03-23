Editorial

See GIFs From The Latest ‘Westworld’ Episode ‘The Winter Line’

Westworld (Credit: John P. Johnson/HBO)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The latest “Westworld” episode “The Winter Line” aired Sunday night on HBO, and it was pretty great.

As we all know, one of the best things HBO does is release GIFs from its hit shows for people to enjoy. The ones from “Westworld” are among the best. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld‘ Focuses Heavily On Maeve In The New Episode ‘The Winter Line’)

 

Well, the ones from Sunday night are here. Let’s dive right in!

1) Maeve under Nazi control in a WWII park simulation.

Thandie Newton GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY

2) Maeve and Hector are back together!

Thandie Newton Hector GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY

3) Hector leads his favorite woman on an escape.

Thandie Newton Hector GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY
Thandie Newton Hector GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY

4) Maeve recognizes she’s still not entirely free.

Thandie Newton Hector GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY

5) Bernard returns to the park!

Jeffrey Wright Bernard GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY

6) Stubbs is alive after trying to commit suicide!

Jeffrey Wright Host GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY

7) Stubbs leaves the park with Bernard as his new guard.

Jeffrey Wright Bernard GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY

8) Maeve realizes she’s in a simulation.

Thandie Newton Simulation GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY

9) We thought Lee was back. Unfortunately, it wasn’t real!

Thandie Newton Simulation GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY

10) The robot with Maeve’s brain cortex tries to make a run for it before being gunned down.

Robot GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY

10) Maeve wakes up and meets Serac.

Thandie Newton GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY

11) Maeve is tasked with hunting down and killing Dolores.

Thandie Newton Serac GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY

Well, there are all the GIFs dropped by HBO from “The Winter Line.” Now, we sit in isolation waiting for the new episode this coming Sunday night.

It looks like it’s going to be an outstanding one as we dive into whatever is going on with the host pretending to be Hale.

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the episode from Sunday night!