What Are The Best TV Shows To Binge Watch While Stuck At Home During The Coronavirus Pandemic?

Many people are stuck at home during the coronavirus panic, and it’s time for my list of the best shows to binge watch.

Generally speaking, I'd like to think I have some very solid TV viewing habits. That's why I feel like I'm very qualified to help you guys kill time while beating the coronavirus pandemic. Let's dive right into the best shows to binge watch during this tough time.

1) Westworld

The one is at the top of the list for a very obvious reason, and the reason is that season three just started on HBO this past Sunday night.

If you’re looking for a show that will mess with your mind, keep you hooked, keep you guessing and just fascinate you on several different levels, then “Westworld” is for you. Fire up HBO and crush through all the available episodes if you haven’t already seen it.

2) Yellowstone

The only reason “Yellowstone” isn’t in the top spot is because season three doesn’t start for a few months. That means there’s less urgency, but make no mistake about it. The hit Paramount Network show is as good as any that’s been made during my lifetime.

It’s about a ranching family in Montana that has to fight many different enemies on many different fronts in order to protect their land.

It stars Kevin Costner and is unlike anything else on TV these days. Coincidentally, I had the first two seasons on blu-ray delivered to my house right before coronavirus shut everything down.

If you haven’t already seen it, you should do so immediately.

3) Ozark

The Jason Bateman Netflix show returns March 27, and that means you have more than enough time to catch up before season three gets here.

The show is an incredibly dark look at money laundering for drug cartels through the eyes of Marty Byrde. There’s no question “Ozark” is one of the best shows Netflix has ever made.

4) The Outsider

“The Outsider” just wrapped up on HBO, and all available episodes can be streamed immediately. Speaking of Jason Bateman, he’s also in this dark series alongside Ben Mendelsohn.

It follows a grizzled detective trying to solve a murder with evidence that simply doesn’t add up at all.

5) The Office

If you’re reading this, then odds are you’ve already seen “The Office.” However, if you haven’t, then the coronavirus pandemic could be the perfect time to start.

It’s available to stream on Netflix. Even if you have seen it, it never hurts to re-watch one of the greatest shows ever made.

6) Lost

Talk about a show that moved the needle back in the day. Growing up, “Lost” was required viewing every week when it aired on ABC.

It’s about a plane crash on a mysterious island and all the survivors. Even if you’ve seen it before, it could be a fun time to binge and re-watch the epic saga.

7) It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Much like “The Office,” this is a comedy classic, and I personally like it a little bit more. It follows a ragtag group of degenerates as they make it through life.

Outside of “South Park,” I don’t think I’ve ever seen a show hit culturally relevant points like “Always Sunny” has over the years.

8) Justified

“Justified” will forever be one of my all-time favorite shows. Timothy Olyphant stars as Raylan Givens. He’s a lawman from rural Kentucky who is quick on the trigger, and uses the connections from his past to get the job done.

Walton Goggins stars as Boyd Crowder, and his portrayal will go down as one of the best villains in TV history.

9) Friday Night Lights

Seeing as how we don’t have sports right now, you might as well enjoy a great TV show about football. “Friday Night Lights” is about a lot more than just about the sport. It’s about a family in a small Texas town dominated by what happens on Friday nights on the field.

Kyle Chandler gives a hall of fame worthy performance as coach Eric Taylor.

10) Game of Thrones

While the ending of the HBO hit might have sucked, there’s no question “Game of Thrones” is one of the most successful shows ever made.

It takes viewers to the realm of the seven kingdoms, and is really more a political thriller than anything else. Jon Snow, Daenerys, Arya, Sansa and the rest of the characters are fascinating to follow.

I 100% recommend re-watching even if you know how it ends.

Well, there it is, folks. Those are my top 10 shows to binge watch during the coronavirus pandemic. Happy viewing and stay safe!