Vice President Mike Pence’s Office Announces One Of His Staffers Tests Positive For Coronavirus

White House Coronavirus Task Force Holds Daily Briefing

Christian Datoc Senior White House Correspondent
The Vice President’s office announced Friday evening that one if its staffers had tested positive for coronavirus.

“‪This evening we were notified that a member of the Office of the Vice President tested positive for the Coronavirus,” Katie Miller, press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence said in a statement. “Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual. Further contact tracing is being conducted in accordance with CDC guidelines.” (RELATED: Ivanka Trump Returns To Work At WH After Coronavirus Test Comes Back Negative)

President Donald Trump tested negative following interactions with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his staff in Florida in recent days. One of the President Bolsonaro’s staffers tested positive for coronavirus following his return to Brazil. Bolsonaro was tested twice, with the initial result coming back positive and the second, more thorough test coming back negative.

Earlier this week, Pence told reporters that he had not been tested, but was receiving regular temperature checks from the White House physician’s office. He said he would be tested should professionals instruct him to. The Vice President’s office told Daily Caller that Pence will not be tested despite the announcement, as he wasn’t in “close contact” with the staffer in question. (RELATED: Gov. Cuomo: 100 Percent Of Non-Essential Workers In New York Must Stay Home)

This is a developing story and will be updated with additional information as it becomes available