Politics

Axios Walks Back Suggestion That President Trump Caused People To Eat Fish-Bowl Cleaner

U.S. President Trump leads coronavirus task force daily briefing at the White House in Washington

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Anders Hagstrom White House Correspondent
Font Size:

Axios issued a story correction and deleted a tweet suggesting President Donald Trump’s call to explore an anti-malaria drug as a coronavirus treatment caused people to ingest fish-tank cleaner

The issue arose after a man died and his wife was put in critical condition in Arizona after ingesting cleaner with chloroquine phosphate as an ingredient, the same drug commonly used to fight malaria. Axios and other outlets connected the incident to Trump’s calls for the U.S. to explore the drug as a coronavirus treatment, which France is already doing. (RELATED: VP Pence And Wife Test Negative For Coronavirus)

The wife of the man who died said they used the drug because they heard Trump recommend it. Trump never encouraged people to self-medicate with the drug, however. (RELATED: Germany Bans Meetings Of More Than Two People)

President Donald Trump directed Federal Drug Administration commissioner Stephen Hahn to waive “outdated rules and bureaucracies” on the testing of various “anti-viral therapies” to combat coronavirus last week.

“It’s shown very encouraging early results, and we’re going to be able to make that drug available almost immediately,” Trump said of chloroquine when prescribed. “And that’s where the FDA has been so great.”