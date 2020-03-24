’16 Illegals’ From Coronavirus-Infected Countries Released Into US, Border Patrol Union VP Reveals

Art Del Cueto, vice president of the National Border Patrol Council, spoke with the Daily Caller about the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Del Cueto also claims U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement released foreign nationals who crossed the U.S. border illegally after traveling through coronavirus-plagued countries before entering Mexico.

“The agency did apprehend 16 individuals of special interest from a different country. It wasn’t from a Latin American country, it was from a country overseas. It was verified that they came through Spain and Italy, they were detained over the weekend they were handed over to ICE, and now I’m hearing that ICE is handing them over with release papers to Catholic services — so they will be released on their own recognizance,” said Del Cueto. (REALTED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Cassidy Explains What May Have Caused The Exploding Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Louisiana.)

The Daily Caller reached out to ICE for comment. Officials would neither confirm nor deny the claims made by Del Cueto in this interview but a spokesperson did issues this response:

Individuals encountered along the Northern and Southern border by CBP will be returned to Mexico or Canada without delay through the nearest Port of Entry. In the event an alien cannot be returned to Mexico or Canada, CBP will work with interagency partners to secure return to the alien’s country of origin and hold the alien for the shortest time possible. For those who remain in CBP custody, CBP will, to the extent possible, keep them separated. Symptomatic individuals will be referred to CDC and placed in isolation. CBP is taking steps to prevent the further introduction of COVID-19 by the individuals it encounters. Upon initial contact in the field, each encountered is observed for any signs or symptoms of any illness.

WATCH:

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

