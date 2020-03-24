Superstar Lionel Richie Says It’s Time For A ‘We Are The World’ Remake Amid Coronavirus

Superstar Lionel Richie said it’s time for a “We Are The World” remake to help bring people together as fears grow during the spread of the coronavirus.

The 70-year-old “American Idol” judge has offered to remake the 1985 celebrity-lead hit “We Are The World” to fight the pandemic and raise funds to stop the spread of COVID-19, according to Billboard magazine in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

WATCH:

“That line, [There’s a choice we’re making, we’re saving our own lives.],” the “All-Night Long” hitmaker told People magazine, “came about as Michael and I were sitting there talking. We said, you can either say, ‘I’m saving my life’ or ‘We’re saving our lives.’ “We Are the World’ is a statement we wanted to make. What do we do to save our own?” (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

“We are all hunkered down,” he added. “Family is the key to this. It is the soother.”(RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

The singer continued, while he admitted that “every once in a while, God has to do something to get us back on track.”

And noted how we have been living in such divisive times lately, it’s time to come together.

“We were back to there are ‘those people’ and ‘those people,'” Richie shared. “If you find yourself saying ‘those people’ then you are not thinking properly.”

“What happened in China, in Europe, it came here,” Lionel explained to People magazine. “So if we don’t save our brothers there, it’s going to come home. It’s all of us. All of us are in this together.”

The 80s hit, sung by such stars as Kenny Rogers, Michael Jackson, Diana Ross and many more, helped raise money to fight the famine in Africa.