Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson And More Celebrities Say They ‘Feel Better’ After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Tom Hanks, his wife Rita Wilson and more stars have updated fans about feeling “better” after sharing they tested positive for coronavirus.

"Hey, folks," the 63-year-old actor Hanks tweeted to his millions of followers Sunday. "Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better."

"Sheltering in place works like this: You don't give it to anyone — You don't get it from anyone," he added. "Common sense, no? Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts… this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out."

Bond actress Olga Kurylenko shared that she had "completely recovered" after contracting COVID-19, per Page Six.

"To recapitulate: For one week I felt pretty bad and was mostly in bed, sleeping, with high fever and strong headache," the 40-year-old actress captioned her post on Instagram. "The second week, the fever was gone but some light cough appeared and I felt very tired."

“By the end of the second week I felt totally fine,” she added. “Cough is almost gone although I still cough in the mornings but then it completely goes away for the day! I’m fine! And now I’m just enjoying this time to reflect on many things and spend my time with my son.”

“Lost” star Daniel Dae Kim too had announced that he tested positive earlier in March for the coronavirus. But on Sunday, he shared that he’s “practically back to normal,” per Fox News.

“I am happy to report that my progress has continued and I feel practically back to normal,” the 51-year-old actor shared in a video on Instagram. “I am lucky to be in the 80 percent of diagnosed cases that have not required hospitalization, that’s an important statistic.”

“I’ve pretty much been staying in bed, taking my medication, but as of now I have no symptoms other than a little residual congestion which should clear of (sic) very soon,” he added.