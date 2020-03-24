Nancy Pelosi’s Coronavirus Bill Gives $300 Million To Refugees, Migrants

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s plan to assist Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic includes $300,000,000 for migrants and refugees.

Tucked into page 148 of the roughly 1,400-page bill, the stipulation allocates “an additional amount for ‘Migration and Refugee Assistance’, $300,000,000, to remain available until expended, for necessary expenses to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus.”

Lawmakers in the House and Senate have been going back and forth over different coronavirus relief plans in recent days.

Tensions boiled over Monday when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell ripped into Democrats on the Senate floor for trying to use the coronavirus relief plans to fund seemingly unrelated initiatives. (RELATED: Pelosi’s Coronavirus Bill Pushes Provisions Unrelated To The Crisis)

“Tax credits for solar energy and wind energy. Provisions to force employers to give special new treatment to Big Labor. And listen to this — new emissions standards for the airlines. Are you kidding me?” McConnell said.

President Donald Trump is also not happy with the lack of progress, tweeting Tuesday, “This is not about the ridiculous Green New Deal. It is about putting our great workers and companies BACK TO WORK!” (RELATED: Just One Democrat Voted For Coronavirus Relief Package To Move Forward)