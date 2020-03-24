Politics

Trump Lashes Out At Congress For Working ‘Ridiculous Green New Deal’ Into Phase 3 Coronavirus Stimulus

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 23:  U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the daily coronavirus briefing at the White House on March 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. With the number of deaths caused by the coronavirus rising and foreseeable economic turmoil, the U.S. Congress continues to work on legislation for the nearly $2 trillion dollar aid package to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Christian Datoc Senior White House Correspondent
Font Size:

President Donald Trump tweeted his displeasure Tuesday with Congress’ continued inability to reach a consensus and advance the Phase 3 coronavirus stimulus.

“This is not about the ridiculous Green New Deal,” Trump wrote. “It is about putting our great workers and companies BACK TO WORK!”

The president’s comments echoed those made by the Senate Majority Leader following Monday’s failed procedural vote, the second in as many days, on the Phase 3 bill.

“Democrats won’t let us fund hospitals or save small businesses until they get to dust off the Green New Deal,” McConnell said on the Senate floor. “This has got to stop. And today is the day it has to stop. The country is out of time.” (RELATED: Mitch McConnell Restructures Campaign Into Meals Effort For Kentuckians Affected By Coronavirus)

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 23:  U.S. President Donald Trump attends the daily coronavirus briefing at the White House on March 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. With the number of deaths caused by the coronavirus rising and foreseeable economic turmoil, the U.S. Congress continues to work on legislation for the nearly $2 trillion dollar aid package to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Alabama Senator Doug Jones was the lone Democrat to vote with Republicans on Monday.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi entered her own version of the bill, which was criticized for including billions in spending on issues not-related to the coronavirus. Of note, the Pelosi legislation included provisions for green energy tax credits and new fuel emissions regulations for airlines. It will cost an estimated $2.5 trillion, roughly double of the Senate’s package.

Both the Senate and House bills contain direct payments to American workers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, a major priority for the White House in recent days. House Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democrats originally supported McConnell’s bill, but objected Sunday over a lack of language prohibiting companies from using bailout capital for stock buybacks.