Sen. Doug Jones Becomes Only Democrat To Vote For Cloture On Coronavirus Relief Package

Alabama Sen. Doug Jones was the only Democrat to vote to advance a $1.6 trillion coronavirus relief bill Monday, as the motion to proceed on the bill failed for the second day in a row.

The motion failed by a vote of 49-46, having needed 60 to break a Democratic filibuster. The legislation also failed to advance Sunday evening, when all Democrats, including Jones voted against the motion to proceed. (RELATED: Why Congress’ Flawed Coronavirus Package Could Still Benefit Millions Of Americans)

Jones told CNN’s Manu Raju that he was “embarrassed” by actions on both sides that has led to Congress’ inability to pass a relief bill as the American economy has largely shut down over fears of the virus.

New – Doug Jones, Alabama Democrat up for re-election, votes to advance stimulus bill. He voted “no” yesterday. He just told me off the floor that he was “embarrassed” by the political games both sides are playing. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 23, 2020

Jones is running for re-election in November in one of the reddest states in the country, and is considered to be the most vulnerable incumbent in the Senate.

Republicans have ripped Senate Democrats for refusing to pass the legislation, accusing them of playing political games as the crisis engulfs American life. Congressional Democrats have attempted to slide legislation championed by environmental activists into the bill, including tax credits for solar and wind energy companies.

“Tax credits for solar energy and wind energy. Provisions to force employers to give special new treatment to Big Labor. And listen to this — new emissions standards for the airlines. Are you kidding me?,” McConnell said on the Senate floor Monday morning.