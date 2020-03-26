Meghan Markle Scores First Acting Gig Since Leaving Hollywood For Royalty With Disney+

Meghan Markle has landed her first acting gig since stepping away from Hollywood to marry Prince Harry with a role on an upcoming Disney+ series.
The Duchess of Sussex will be one of the voices of a Disneynature documentary titled “Elephants,” which will debut on the popular streaming site April 3, People magazine reported Thursday. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)
View this post on Instagram
Markle recorded the voiceover in the fall when she was in London. The collaboration will go to benefit the project “Elephants Without Borders.” (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)
“Two new movies, two unforgettable journeys,” a tweet from Disneynature reads. “Start streaming Disneynature’s Elephant, narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and Disneynature’s Dolphin Reef, narrated by Natalie Portman, on April 3, only on #DisneyPlus.”
Two new movies, two unforgettable journeys. Start streaming Disneynature’s Elephant, narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and Disneynature’s Dolphin Reef, narrated by Natalie Portman, on April 3, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/N0yW0e7Lv6
— Disneynature (@Disneynature) March 26, 2020
According to the report:
Elephant follows African elephant Shani and her spirited son Jomo as their herd make an epic journey hundreds of miles across the vast Kalahari Desert. Led by their great matriarch, Gaia, the family faces brutal heat, dwindling resources and persistent predators, as they follow in their ancestor’s footsteps on a quest to reach a lush, green paradise.
Markle was approached to do the project by filmmakers, Mark Linfield and Vanessa Berlowitz, in the summer and asked if she would consider doing the narration.
It is the former “Suits” actress’ first role since she and Prince Harry announced in January their plans to step away from their royal duties and become “financially independent,” which officially takes place March 31.