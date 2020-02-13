Meghan Markle’s Vogue Issue Is ‘Fastest Selling’ One In Magazine’s History

Meghan Markle’s September 2019 British Vogue that she guest edited has become the “fastest selling” issue in the magazine’s history.

The magazine’s editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful, shared via Instagram, that copies of the Markle’s edited issue quickly sold out in just ten days. The post was noted by Forbes magazine in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)

“TBT I’m thrilled to report that newsstand sales of @BritishVogue are up in the second half of 2019, but the real highlight for me is the performance of our September 2019 issue,” Enniful wrote. “#ForcesForChange, guest edited by The Duchess of Sussex @SussexRoyal, was our fastest-selling issue in the history of #BritishVogue ( sold out in 10 days) and the biggest-selling issue of the past decade. I can’t wait to see what 2020 has in store…” (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edward Enninful, OBE (@edward_enninful) on Feb 13, 2020 at 6:22am PST

According to the outlet:

Big number: British Vogue’s print circulation is 192,000, according to its latest figures, while its readership is 861,000. Enninful’s British Vogue has helped steer publisher Condé Nast to financial health, since he took the helm from Alexandra Shulman in 2017. Condé Nast reported pretax profits of £2.7 million ($3.2 million) in 2018, up from a £13.5 million ($17 million) loss in the year before.

A short time later, the editor-in-chief posted a video stating that, “To celebrate the record-breaking figures of @BritishVogue’s September 2019 issue, we are releasing a previously unseen film, made last year, for which I invited The #DuchessofSussex round to my London home to chat through our #ForcesForChange project.”

“In the film, we speak to the 15 inspirational cover stars – all of whom, at the time, had no idea that this inspirational woman was behind this historic issue,” he added. “Enjoy! Directed and edited by @Kloss_Films.” (RELATED: Duchess Meghan Markle Reportedly Plans To Raise Royal Baby Gender Neutral)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edward Enninful, OBE (@edward_enninful) on Feb 13, 2020 at 11:51am PST

As previously reported, Markle said she would be involved in the magazine, but didn’t wan to be on the cover as to seem “boastful.”

“From the very beginning, we talked about the cover, whether she would be on it or not,” Enninful shared about his project with Markle. “In the end, she felt that it would be in some ways a ‘boastful’ thing to do for this particular project. She wanted, instead, to focus on the women she admires.”