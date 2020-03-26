Taylor Swift Sends Money To Fans Who Lost Jobs Due To Coronavirus

Taylor Swift has reached out to fans and donated thousands of dollars to those in New York City and New Jersey who lost their jobs due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Swiftie, Holly Turner, shared the news on Twitter that the 30-year-old singer saw the fan’s Tumblr post about her money problems and responded with $3,000 dollars to her paypal account, per iHeart Radio in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

“I made a post on tumblr about how i was scared i wouldn’t be able to stay living in NYC because of what corona has done to the music industry,” Turner’s post read. “@taylorswift13 literally single-handedly saved my ability to stay here.” (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

i made a post on tumblr about how i was scared i wouldn’t be able to stay living in NYC because of what corona has done to the music industry. @taylorswift13 literally single-handedly saved my ability to stay here. i cannot even believe my eyes right now pic.twitter.com/3hAxkSVvGo — holly turner (@ittybittyholly) March 25, 2020

“I cannot even believe my eyes right now,” she added, along with a screenshot of the receipt for the “Lover” hitmaker’s $3,000 donation.

Swift’s note with the donation read, “Holly, You’ve always been there for me. I want to be there for you right now. I hope this helps. Love, Taylor.”

Another person from New Jersey, named Samantha, who tweeted that she was unemployed and struggling, received the same gift.

Samantha said the “Shake It Off” singer DM’ed her asking where she could send her $3,000.

| Taylor Swift just messaged fan @manthapaige13 on Twitter asking how she can send her money after she tweeted about her financial struggles due to #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/Fc9H5yzc0D — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) March 25, 2020

“Samantha, I saw your tweet about being stressed about bills piling up and I want to help,” Swift wrote. “What’s the best way I can gift you $3000? Do you have PayPal?”

A fan on Tumblr, named Leah, stressed over her funds due to the pandemic, and was treated by the “Delicate” hitmaker”s contribution.

“Leah, I’m so sorry this situation has caused you so much stress and I hope a gift of $3000 will help,” a note from Taylor read. “Can you send me your PayPal account please?”