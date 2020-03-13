Taylor Swift’s JamFest In Atlanta Canceled Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Taylor Swift’s JamFest scheduled in Atlanta for next month has been canceled amid concern about the spread of the coronavirus.

The 30-year-old pop singer was set to headline the concert for the music festival that accompanied the NCAA March Madness, but now that has all been canceled over fears of COVID-19, per the Daily Mail in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

In a tweet from Capital One the statement read, “We are united with the NCAA’s decision to cancel the Final Four and all related events including the March Madness Music Festival. In the interest of our cardholders, artists, staff and fans, the Capital One #JamFest2020 will not take place.” (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

We are united with the NCAA’s decision to cancel the Final Four and all related events including the March Madness Music Festival. In the interest of our cardholders, artists, staff and fans, the Capital One #JamFest2020 will not take place. https://t.co/J2SG2CNZys — Capital One (@CapitalOne) March 12, 2020

Swift was set to perform April 5 at Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park as part of the Men’s Final Four weekend. (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

The “Shake It Off” hitmaker‘s performance at the Glastonbury Festival in the United Kingdom in June is still, at this point, set to take place. There is no information on her website as to any cancellations or postponed shows.

“No one has a crystal ball to see exactly where we will all be 15 weeks from now, but we are keeping our fingers firmly crossed that it will be here at Worthy Farm for the greatest show on Earth!⁣⁣” festival co-organizer Emily Eavis said in a statement.

It is all part of a handful of Swift’s appearances in Europe throughout the month of June before she is set to kick off her Lover Fest in the United States in July.