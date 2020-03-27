Watch The New Preview For ‘Bad Education’ With Hugh Jackman On HBO

HBO recently dropped another preview for “Bad Education” with Hugh Jackman.

The plot of the movie, according to HBO’s YouTube description, is, “Directed by Cory Finley and based on a true story, a student reporter starts to trace embezzlement at the Roslyn School District, in Long Island after the assistant superintendent makes a crucial mistake that hints at corruption that spans over a decade.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld‘ Focuses Heavily On Maeve In The New Episode ‘The Winter Line’)

If you weren’t already excited for “Bad Education” after the first preview, then this one should send your excitement through the roof because it looks damn good.

Give it a watch below!

This movie looks so good, and the fact the cast is loaded with A-list talent should only have you more excited.

We’re talking about Hugh Jackman and Ray Romano on the same screen. How could you not want to watch that?

“Bad Education” arrives on HBO April 25, and there’s a 100% chance I’ll be checking it out. Plus, we all know HBO only makes great content.

Look no further than “Westworld” or a variety of other shows for proof of that fact.

Make sure to check it out April 25 on HBO!