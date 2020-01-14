Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Will Star In The New Series ‘Young Rock’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is going back to TV.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the acting superstar will star in the upcoming NBC series “Young Rock.” The 11-episode series will focus on Johnson’s “formative years.” (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

The premiere date hasn’t been set at this time.

This sounds like it’s going to be awesome. First off, The Rock is one of the most talented people that’s existed in the past 20 years.

The dude went from being a Miami football star to becoming the biggest name in Hollywood. It’s truly been a remarkable journey every step of the way.

Now, it’s all going to be coming to a TV near you. If that doesn’t have you excited, then I have to ask whether or not you’re really a fan of The Rock.

After all, all he does is make huge hits for his fans around the globe on a regular basis.

Let’s also remember the last time The Rock was on TV was “Ballers,” and that was a very cool show. Something makes me think we’re in for a fun time with “Young Rock.”

Keep checking back for more updates when we have them!