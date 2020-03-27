Gov. Cuomo Admits Closing Everything Down May Not Have Been ‘Best Public Health Strategy’

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that he wasn’t sure shutting everything down was the best way to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

“What we did was we closed everything down. That was our public health strategy. Just close everything, all businesses, old workers, young people, old people, short people, tall people,” Cuomo said, according to Fox News. “Every school closed, everything.”

Cuomo implied that his decision to shut down New York was made because he didn’t have time to “analyze” his other options. (RELATED: New York Gov. Cuomo Praises Trump’s Handling Of Coronavirus Crisis)

“If you rethought that or had time to analyze that public health strategy, I don’t know that you would say quarantine everyone,” the governor added. “I don’t even know that that was the best public health policy. Young people then quarantined with older people was probably not the best public health strategy because the younger people could have been exposing the older people to an infection. “

President Donald Trump wrote a letter to the nation’s governors Thursday announcing that his administration will soon revise their guidelines that mandate strict social distancing and warn against gatherings of more than 10 people. The president expressed his intention to use increased testing and surveillance to categorize each county in the U.S. by risk.

“Under these data-driven criteria, we will suggest guidelines categorizing counties as high-risk, medium-risk, or low-risk,” Trump wrote.