Gov. Cuomo Admits Closing Everything Down May Not Have Been ‘Best Public Health Strategy’

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference about Amazon's headquarters expansion to Long Island City in the Queens borough of New York City

REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

William Davis Reporter
Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that he wasn’t sure shutting everything down was the best way to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

“What we did was we closed everything down. That was our public health strategy. Just close everything, all businesses, old workers, young people, old people, short people, tall people,” Cuomo said, according to Fox News. “Every school closed, everything.”

Cuomo implied that his decision to shut down New York was made because he didn’t have time to “analyze” his other options. (RELATED: New York Gov. Cuomo Praises Trump’s Handling Of Coronavirus Crisis)

“If you rethought that or had time to analyze that public health strategy, I don’t know that you would say quarantine everyone,” the governor added. “I don’t even know that that was the best public health policy. Young people then quarantined with older people was probably not the best public health strategy because the younger people could have been exposing the older people to an infection. “

NEW ROCHELLE, NEW YORK - MARCH 13: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks to the media and tours a newly opened drive through COVID-19 mobile testing center on March 13, 2020 in New Rochelle, New York. The center serves all parts of Westchester County and will test up to 200 people today, growing to up to 500 people per day in the coming days. New Rochelle, a city just north of New York City, has become the state's largest source of coronavirus infections, prompting Governor Andrew Cuomo to implement the one mile radius “containment area” as the nation sees a daily increase in the number of virus cases. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump wrote a letter to the nation’s governors Thursday announcing that his administration will soon revise their guidelines that mandate strict social distancing and warn against gatherings of more than 10 people. The president expressed his intention to use increased testing and surveillance to categorize each county in the U.S. by risk.

“Under these data-driven criteria, we will suggest guidelines categorizing counties as high-risk, medium-risk, or low-risk,” Trump wrote.