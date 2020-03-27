Ohio State Has The Best Home Field Advantage In College Football Since 2010, Wisconsin Is 5th

The Ohio State Buckeyes have been the most dominant team in college football at home over the past decade.

According to a tweet from FOX College Football, the Buckeyes have won 93.1% of their home games since 2010. The top five is rounded out by Alabama, Clemson, Boise State and Wisconsin. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

No one’s protected their home field in the last 10 years quite like @OhioStateFB ⭕️???? pic.twitter.com/kvX1Hz6yIq — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) March 26, 2020

That’s a hell of a top five and a hell of a group to be a part of. We’re talking about five of the most dominant programs in the entire sport.

Clemson, OSU and Alabama all have titles in that time period. The Tigers and Crimson Tide have multiple championships in that time frame.

It’s hard to put into words how important home field advantage is, and OSU has the best. OSU’s stadium under the lights is intimidating as all hell.

Fans of the Buckeyes get that place rocking, and make it a nightmare for visiting teams. That’s just a fact, and I say that as somebody is very critical of OSU.

Whether you hate them or love them, their fans are insane.

As for the Badgers, Camp Randall is a graveyard where opponents come to bury their dreams of success. I am confident the Badgers can beat anybody at Camp Randall.

Remember when Ohio State had the best team in America, and got routed in Madison? I remember. I think we all remember.

I’m great to see us on the list. Now, it’s time to put in the work and get to number one. That’s what being a Wisconsin man is all about.