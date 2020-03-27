World

Here Are Some Photos From Pope Francis’ Urbi Et Orbi Blessing Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Photo by VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images

Marlo Safi Contributor
Pope Francis delivered an “urbi et orbi” blessing Friday, a prayer for the end of the coronavirus pandemic that took place in an empty St. Peter’s Square. 

The “to the city and the world” blessing is normally only given after a new pope’s election and on Christmas and Easter. Those who watched or followed the live streamed event express sorrow for their sins, recite prescribed prayers and intend to go to confession as soon as possible receive a plenary indulgence. Thousands of Catholic Churches across the world have suspended mass due to the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: Largest Catholic Church In North America Suspends All Masses Until ‘Further Notice’)

“Lord, may you bless the world, give health to our bodies and comfort our hearts. You ask us not to be afraid. Yet our faith is weak and we are fearful. But you, Lord, will not leave us at the mercy of the storm,” the Pope said in the video streaming.

Pope Francis walks towards the platform to preside over a moment of prayer on the sagrato of St Peters Basilica. (Photo by VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images)

Pope Francis gives the Urbi et Orbi Blessing(YARA NARDI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Pope Francis walks towards the platform to preside over a moment of prayer on the sagrato of St Peters Basilica. (Photo by YARA NARDI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

A general view shows Pope Francis (Rear L) presiding over a moment of prayer on the sagrato of St Peters Basilica. (Photo by YARA NARDI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Pope Francis kisses a miraculous crucifix that in 1552 was carried in a procession around Rome to stop the great plague, (Photo by VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images)

A general view shows Pope Francis (C) presiding over a moment of prayer on the sagrato of St Peters Basilica. (Photo by YARA NARDI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Pope Francis presides over a moment of prayer on the sagrato of St Peters Basilica, the platform at the top of the steps immediately in front of the façade of the Church, to be concluded with the Pope giving the Urbi et Orbi Blessing, on March 27, 2020 at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican. (Photo by YARA NARDI / POOL / AFP) (Photo by YARA NARDI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

St. Peter's Square, March 27 2020. (Photo by YARA NARDI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

