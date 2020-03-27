Here Are Some Photos From Pope Francis’ Urbi Et Orbi Blessing Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Pope Francis delivered an “urbi et orbi” blessing Friday, a prayer for the end of the coronavirus pandemic that took place in an empty St. Peter’s Square.
The “to the city and the world” blessing is normally only given after a new pope’s election and on Christmas and Easter. Those who watched or followed the live streamed event express sorrow for their sins, recite prescribed prayers and intend to go to confession as soon as possible receive a plenary indulgence. Thousands of Catholic Churches across the world have suspended mass due to the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: Largest Catholic Church In North America Suspends All Masses Until ‘Further Notice’)
“Lord, may you bless the world, give health to our bodies and comfort our hearts. You ask us not to be afraid. Yet our faith is weak and we are fearful. But you, Lord, will not leave us at the mercy of the storm,” the Pope said in the video streaming.
Pope Francis arrives in an empty St. Peter’s Square for a papal benediction pic.twitter.com/swqsyMGSud
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 27, 2020
#PopeFrancis blessing the city and the world, looking out over an empty St. Peter’s Square as the rain pours down. pic.twitter.com/b1PHppZaRV
— Cindy Wooden (@Cindy_Wooden) March 27, 2020