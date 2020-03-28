This Should Have Been The Weekend Wisconsin Punched A Ticket To The Final Four. Instead, Coronavirus Ended Sports

Gentlemen, this weekend is a moment of national mourning with no Elite Eight games going on.

Saturday and Sunday were slated to be the days the Elite Eight games in March Madness went down, and that means this weekend should have been the time the Wisconsin Badgers punched a ticket to the Final Four. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Either today or tomorrow, we would have played our Elite Eight game for the right to play 40 more minutes of basketball in the Final Four.

Instead, coronavirus murdered March Madness and every other sport in America. Now, we still won ESPN’s simulation, and I declared us national champs after winning the toughest conference in America.

Still, we were supposed to get glory in front of the nation. We should be playing on the court in front of millions this weekend.

That’s obviously not happening. Instead of taking what is ours on the hardwood, we’re all stuck at home isolating from this damn virus.

We should be 40 minutes away from eternal glory and a trip to the 2020 Final Four. We should be at the bars drinking beers with the boys preparing for a great weekend.

Now, the only thing we have left to do is drink away the demons left in the absence of March Madness. I’d say this is a living hell, but hell might honestly be a nice change of pace from our current reality.

To everybody out there, I’m sorry you can’t watch the Wisconsin Badgers go to the Final Four. Trust me, I’m more upset than you are, but there’s nothing we can do at this point.

We just have to buckle down and prepare to win this war against coronavirus at any cost. I’m proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with all of you in this fight.

Now, crack a cold one, toast to your 2020 national champs and honor what should have been an epic weekend for Wisconsin fans everywhere. We will get through this stronger than ever.