Country Music Icon Joe Diffie Dies At The Age Of 61 Due To Coronavirus Complications

Joe Diffie has died at the age of 61 due to complications from coronavirus.

According to CMT.com, Diffie died Sunday after contracting the virus. Further details about the situation and his health aren’t known at this time.

Reactions quickly poured in mourning Diffie’s passing after the massive impact he left on country music.

We are heartbroken to hear the news of @JoeDiffieOnline’s passing. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. https://t.co/eC4fC3eOyV — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) March 29, 2020

Joe Diffie man…. Our love for mullets made me feel connected to you in a special way. Rest easy brother — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) March 29, 2020

“Even though I’ve been doing this for a long time, it’s like I want to pinch myself still. It’s an awful neat deal to be able to live out your dream.” – Joe Diffie Joe, thank you for all of the music and light you’ve given us. Thank you for letting us be part of your dream. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QY0wzZAm08 — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) March 29, 2020

I’m so sad to learn that Joe Diffie has passed away due to complications from the Coronavirus. Joe was a good friend and touring partner with me in the 90’s. We had a lot of great times together, both onstage and… https://t.co/qtDXX4oXao — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) March 29, 2020

This virus is just awful and brutal on levels that are simply beyond words. Guys aren’t supposed to die at the age of 61. We’re just not.

Diffie was a titan in the country music industry and has been a star for decades. Now, he’s tragically met an early death due to coronavirus.

Do yourself a favor and stay inside as much as you can. This virus isn’t a joke and it’s ravaging society as we know it.

It’s now taken a music icon from us. Rest easy, big guy. You will be missed.