Country Music Icon Joe Diffie Dies At The Age Of 61 Due To Coronavirus Complications

Country Thunder In Twin Lakes, Wisconsin - Day 3

(Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Country Thunder)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Joe Diffie has died at the age of 61 due to complications from coronavirus.

According to CMT.com, Diffie died Sunday after contracting the virus. Further details about the situation and his health aren’t known at this time.

Reactions quickly poured in mourning Diffie’s passing after the massive impact he left on country music.

This virus is just awful and brutal on levels that are simply beyond words. Guys aren’t supposed to die at the age of 61. We’re just not.

Diffie was a titan in the country music industry and has been a star for decades. Now, he’s tragically met an early death due to coronavirus.

Do yourself a favor and stay inside as much as you can. This virus isn’t a joke and it’s ravaging society as we know it.

It’s now taken a music icon from us. Rest easy, big guy. You will be missed.