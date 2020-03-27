Kirk Herbstreit Says He’ll Be ‘Shocked’ If The NFL And College Football Seasons Are Played

ESPN star Kirk Herbstreit doesn’t expect football to happen in the fall.

With the coronavirus pandemic sweeping across the world, sports and regular life as a whole has come to a grinding halt. Now, the face of college football on ESPN doesn’t think the season will likely happen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Herbstreit said the following during a Thursday night ESPN radio interview, according to TMZ Sports:

I’ll be shocked if we have NFL football this fall, if we have college football. I’ll be so surprised if that happens. Just because from what I understand, people that I listen to, you’re 12 to 18 months from a [coronavirus] vaccine. I don’t know how you let these guys go into locker rooms and let stadiums be filled up and how you can play ball. I just don’t know how you can do it with the optics of it.

First off, I’m a huge fan of Herbstreit. Despite the fact he’s an Ohio State guy, he’s one of the best personalities associated with the sport.

He knows what he’s talking about, and he always has great insight. That’s why these comments are so concerning as a football fanatic.

If Herbstreit doesn’t think the season will happen as planned or at all, then it’s just the latest sign we should start preparing for football to not happen in the fall.

I’m honestly not mentally ready for that to become a reality. I’m not ready at all. I’d probably have to spend a few months in Montana hitting the reset button if football doesn’t happen.

As much as I respect Herbstreit and as smart as he is, I’m hoping like hell he’s wrong.