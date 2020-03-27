Minnesota Football Coach P.J. Fleck On The Coronavirus: ‘There Are No Problems.’ There Are ‘Only Situations’

Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck had an inspiring message about coronavirus Monday morning.

Fleck, who is known for his inspiring attitude and tactics, spoke with Pat McAfee about the virus ravaging the country, and his comments will have you ready to run through a wall. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The man leading the Gophers said the following in part when discussing the crisis:

I think one of the big things is looking at through the eyes of there are no problems in this world, only situations…Everybody is going through it together, but there are no problems. There are only situations, and from a situation creates opportunity. So, for us, it’s about how we’re going to be able to respond to this.

I can’t believe I’m about to say this, but I agree 100% with P.J. Fleck. Take a picture of it, print it out, slap it on a poster and put it on the wall.

I 100% agree with Fleck. I couldn’t agree more if I tried. Right now, we need as much positivity as we can get.

We’re in a war against a virus intent on destroying our way of life. I’ll be damned if I let it win. That’s not going to happen. We’re going to fight and we’re going to win.

Now more than ever it’s important to keep a positive attitude. You just have to find ways to stay happy, while also not putting yourself at risk.

You know we’re intent on winning this war if it has brought guys like and Fleck together. On the football field, we’re sworn enemies until we draw our last breaths.

In the fight against coronavirus, we’ll walk side-by-side to the coin flip. Let’s get this done, and let’s win this damn war.